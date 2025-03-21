Andersen stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The lone goal against Andersen was a shorthanded tally by William Eklund in the first period. He stood tall the rest of the way, allowing the Hurricanes' offense to do its job in the win. Andersen has won four outings in a row, allowing just six goals on 98 shots in that span. For the season, he's at a 10-5-0 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .915 save percentage. As usual, only injuries have slowed down the 35-year-old, who continues to share the crease with Pyotr Kochetkov. Assuming the goalie rotation holds, Kochetkov will get the nod Saturday versus the Kings while Andersen is lined up to start Sunday against the Ducks, one of his former teams.