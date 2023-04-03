Andersen stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
The Hurricanes lit the lamp in the second and third periods after Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring at the 17:33 mark of the first period. Andersen only had to make eight saves in the final frame. He has a 20-9-1 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 31 appearances.
