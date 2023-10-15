Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

The Hurricanes led 5-2 just after the middle of the second period, but Andersen couldn't make that lead stick. Despite the late fade, he ended up stopping seven of nine shootout attempts to secure the win, his second in as many starts this season. Andersen has allowed eight goals on 60 shots to begin 2023-24. He'll likely rotate regularly with Antti Raanta as the Hurricanes are expected to use a tandem to keep both of their goalies fresh. They play again Sunday in Anaheim.