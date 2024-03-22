Andersen made 30 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

The 34-year-old netminder has been spectacular since returning from a four-month absence due to a blood clotting issue. Andersen has won five straight starts in March, not allowing more than two goals in any of them en route to a 1.40 GAA and .946 save percentage. With Pyotr Kochetkov also playing well, the Hurricanes aren't likely to disrupt the timeshare between the duo as they try to chase down the Bruins, Rangers and Panthers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.