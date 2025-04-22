Andersen will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils in Game 2 on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Andersen had been splitting the crease with Pyotr Kochetkov since the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will make his third straight appearance in goal. In Game 1, the veteran backstop stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over New Jersey. Barring a drastic drop-off, Andersen figures to see the bulk of the workload in the postseason.
