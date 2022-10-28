Andersen will be between the pipes Friday for a home matchup with the Islanders, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen is off to a strong start this season going 3-1 with a .913 save percentage. The 33-year-old goaltender should continue to be an upper-tier option playing behind a strong Carolina team.
