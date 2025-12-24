Andersen made 17 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Carolina held a 2-0 lead heading into the third period, but a Niko Mikkola point shot deflected past Andersen early in the final frame, and that seemed to open the floodgates. The veteran netminder was seeing his first action since Dec. 4, and while Tuesday's result had a lot more to do with ragged play by the Hurricanes defense, it won't encourage coach Rod Brind'Amour to work Andersen into his three-headed goalie rotation more frequently. Anderson's gone seven straight starts without a win dating back to Nov. 11, stumbling to a 0-5-2 record over that stretch with a 3.64 GAA and .834 save percentage.