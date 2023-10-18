Andersen left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks for precautionary reasons after taking a shot to the mask.
The Hurricanes didn't specify the nature of the injury, but it's safe to assume it's an upper-body issue for the goalie. Andersen stopped one of two shots prior to his exit. Antti Raanta took over in goal and would likely assume the starter role if Andersen misses any additional time beyond Tuesday.
