Andersen allowed two goals on 16 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Andersen hardly faced much traffic in this one as the Hurricanes kept the puck in the Canucks' zone for much of the game. J.T. Miller had both goals against Andersen, who earned his third win in four starts. The 33-year-old netminder has given up nine goals on 103 shots while playing behind a sturdy defense that will undoubtedly make his job easier this year. The Hurricanes have a back-to-back up next, hosting the Islanders on Friday before visiting the Flyers on Saturday. Expect Andersen and Antti Raanta to split those games.