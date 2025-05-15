Andersen will start in goal on the road versus the Capitals in Game 5 on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen is 3-1 with a 1.24 GAA and a .934 save percentage over the first four games of the second round. He went 1-1 with three goals allowed on 34 shots over two games in DC to begin the series. Andersen has been arguably the best goalie this postseason, and a win Thursday will send the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Finals.
