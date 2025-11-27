Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Losing streak continues Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen stopped 14 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
While the Rangers didn't get a lot of chances, the ones they did get came in high-danger areas, and Andersen couldn't come up with a big save to shift the momentum when his team needed one. The veteran netminder has gone five straight starts without a win, stumbling to an 0-3-2 record with a 3.26 GAA and .849 save percentage during that swoon, but with Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) potentially set to miss some time, Andersen could be leaned on heavily in the short term by the Hurricanes.
