Andersen stopped 16 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersen has been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov in recent weeks, and while the 35-year-old veteran was impressive in March, his play in April has been downright woeful. He's lost his past three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 4.23 GAA and a subpar .827 save percentage over that stretch. If the rotation between the posts continues, then Andersen could start against the Senators on Thursday in the regular-season finale.