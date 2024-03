Andersen stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Making his first NHL appearance since Nov. 2, Andersen gave up a somewhat soft goal on a long-range shot by Joshua Roy early in the first period, but the veteran netminder buckled down after that. Coming off a four-month absence due to a blood clotting issue, it's not clear how heavy a workload Andersen will get right away, especially with Pyotr Kochetkov having posted a 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage since the beginning of February.