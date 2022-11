Andersen (undisclosed) will not suit up for Thursday's game versus the Oilers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour refused to put a timeline on Andersen's return. Pyotr Kochetkov will handle the goaltending duties versus the Oilers, while Antti Raanta should see a majority of the starts until Andersen is ready to play again.