Andersen made 31 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Patrik Laine beat Andersen early in the second period before departing with an upper-body injury, but it was all Carolina after that, as the Hurricanes responded with four unanswered goals. Andersen picked up right where he left off after going 35-14-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage in his first campaign with the Hurricanes last season.
