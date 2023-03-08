Andersen stopped 13 of 14 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of six shootout attempts, after replacing Antti Raanta (undisclosed) to begin the second period during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Carolina was down 2-1 after the first frame, but Andersen played well in relief to secure his 16th win of the season. The veteran netminder is 5-3-0 since the All-Star break with a 2.08 GAA and .911 save percentage, but Raanta hasn't taken a regulation loss since Nov. 12. Unless the latter's injury proves to be serious, expect the duo to remain a timeshare down the stretch as the Hurricanes look to lock up the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.