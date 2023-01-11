Andersen (lower body) was activated off the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Andersen last played Nov. 6. He's 5-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and .891 save percentage in eight contests this season. Carolina has three healthy goaltenders on the roster including Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta, but the Hurricanes might send one of them to AHL Chicago soon.