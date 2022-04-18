Andersen (undisclosed) will miss at least a week before being reevaluated according to coach Rod Brind-Amour, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports Monday.

It's certainly not good news for the Hurricanes who will be without their starting netminder for at least the next four games. During Andersen's absence, Antti Raanta will be tasked with the goaltending duties, though a back-to-back versus the Devils and Islanders on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, could see Pyotr Kochetkov pressed into service. It's been a fantastic year for the 32-year-old Andersen who got back over the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2018-19 when he was with Toronto.