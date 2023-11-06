Carolina announced Monday that Andersen will be out of action indefinitely after it was discovered that he has a blood clotting issue.

The Hurricanes added that they are "confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery." Andersen has posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and an .894 save percentage in six appearances this season. At this time, Antti Raanta is projected to be the No. 1 netminder for the Hurricanes. Jaroslav Halak, who is with Carolina on a tryout basis, may get a chance to fill in as well during Andersen's absence.