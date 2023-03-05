Andersen needed to make just 14 saves to earn the shutout in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Tampa Bay.

Andersen didn't face even a single shot in the second period. This was his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his career. Andersen improved to 15-6-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 22 contests in 2022-23. The 33-year-old lost his previous two starts while stopping 30 of 36 shots over that span.