Andersen needed to make just 14 saves to earn the shutout in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Tampa Bay.
Andersen didn't face even a single shot in the second period. This was his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his career. Andersen improved to 15-6-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 22 contests in 2022-23. The 33-year-old lost his previous two starts while stopping 30 of 36 shots over that span.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated to face Golden Knights•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Three-game win streak snapped•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Set to face Ducks•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Excellent in victory•