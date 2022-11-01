Andersen stopped 18 of 20 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Andersen was alright during regulation and overtime, then stopped another two of three shots in the shootout to earn the win. The 33-year-old had given up five goals on 31 shots in his previous start. He's now 4-2-0 in six starts this year, and he's yet to allow more than two goals in any of his wins. He'll likely split the next two games with Antti Raanta -- the Hurricanes visit the Lightning on Thursday and host the Sabres on Friday.