Andersen (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 6, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen suffered the undisclosed injury Tuesday during practice and will be eligible to return on Nov. 14 against the Blackhawks in Chicago, but nothing is certain at this time. Andersen is 5-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season.