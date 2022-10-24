Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game against Vancouver.

Andersen gave up five goals on 32 shots in last Thursday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton, but is a good bounce-back candidate Monday night. He has a .939 save percentage in 22 career games versus the Canucks, which is his best against any team. Vancouver has also struggled out of the gate in 2022-23 with a record of 0-4-2.