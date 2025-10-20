Andersen is expected to start Monday's road matchup against Vegas after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. He has posted a 3-0-0 record while stopping 62 of the 69 shots he has faced. Vegas is riding a three-game winning streak, and the team leads the league with 26 goals through six games.