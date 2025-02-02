Andersen stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Andersen took his first loss in four starts since he returned from a long-term knee injury. The 35-year-old netminder had no answers for the Kings' middle-six in this contest, though the Hurricanes have been battling an illness in the locker room that may have impacted some players' performances. Andersen is now 6-2-0 with a 2.12 GAA and a .913 save percentage over eight starts this season. He's in an even rotation with Pyotr Kochetkov -- if it holds, Andersen's last start before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off would be Thursday in Minnesota.