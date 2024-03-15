Andersen made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

In his third start since returning from a blood clotting issue that cost him four months of the season, Andersen delivered his first shutout in just over a calendar year. The 34-year-old netminder has won three straight outings since rejoining the Hurricanes while posting a .955 save percentage, but with Pyotr Kochetkov also playing extremely well (1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage since the All-Star break), the duo will likely remain in a timeshare.