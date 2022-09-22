Andersen (knee) practiced with the first group during Thursday's on-ice session at Hurricanes training camp, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was nearing a return in May when the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Rangers in the second round of the playoffs. As such, it's no surprise he's healthy to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The 32-year-old has a lengthy injury history, but he's one of the best goalies in the league when healthy. He posted a 35-14-3 record, four shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 52 contests last year.