Andersen allowed four goals on 12 shots in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Devils.

Andersen allowed three goals in the first period and another early in the second before he was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov 53 seconds into the frame. The 33-year-old Andersen had won his first three postseason starts before Sunday's blowup, allowing just three goals in that span. However, he was spared the loss as Carolina would rally to score four goals between the second and third periods. Andersen is 3-0-0 with a .925 save percentage in four postseason starts.