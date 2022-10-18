Andersen stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The Hurricanes' defensive structure held firm in this contest, allowing Andersen to enjoy a relatively easy outing. The 33-year-old has won both of his starts so far this season, stopping 53 of 55 shots in those games. The Hurricanes continue their five-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday, though it's unclear if head coach Rod Brind'Amour will alternate goalies for another game or let Andersen settle into a groove as the starter.