Andersen, who hasn't played since Nov. 2 because of a blood clotting issue, has been cleared to begin limited on-ice activities, the team announced Wednesday.

There is no timetable for Andersen's return, but Carolina plans to offer more updates as the goaltender makes further progress. He has a 4-1-0 record, 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage in six contests this season. The Hurricanes have been leaning heavily on Antti Raanta recently, but the 34-year-old netminder has left plenty to be desired with his 3.04 GAA and .870 save percentage across 23 games in 2023-24. When Andersen is back, he will likely compete with Raanta for starts, though Pyotr Kochetkov, who was loaned to AHL Chicago on Sunday but could rejoin the team after the All-Star break, might also remain in the mix.