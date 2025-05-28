Andersen will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Panthers, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen kept the Hurricanes from getting swept in Game 4, posting a 20-save shutout to keep their season alive. The team will turn back to him again in a second straight elimination game. Andersen is is 4-2 with a 2.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage on home ice this postseason, though he lost the first two games of this series in Carolina while allowing nine goals on 36 shots.