Andersen (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Game 4 against the Bruins on Sunday, CardiacCane.com reports.

Antti Raanta's starting with Pyotr Kochetkov working in a backup role. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1 and have thus far outplayed Boston without needing Andersen, who has been skating on his own but remains without a concrete return timeline.