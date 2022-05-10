Andersen (lower body) will not play Tuesday against the Bruins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
There's no real update on Andersen's status at this point. Per head coach Rod Brind'Amour, he still hasn't gotten back on the ice and the team won't have an update until he does. Tuesday will be his 11th straight absence.
