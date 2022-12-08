Andersen (lower body) is back at practice Thursday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen is one of three goaltenders on the ice, as Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov are also facing shots. Andersen has been out of action since Nov. 6 and is 5-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and an .891 save percentage this season. There is no word on when he will be able to return to the lineup.
