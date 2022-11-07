Andersen surrendered three goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes had trouble solving Toronto third-stringer Erik Kallgren at the other end of the rink, and Andersen wasn't able to be a difference-maker in this one. This was the fourth time in eight starts Andersen has seen less than 25 shots on net, but he had won the other three such outings. He's now at 5-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and an .891 save percentage this year -- those are rather pedestrian numbers compared to the impressive work he did last year. The Hurricanes' next three games won't be much easier, as they face the Panthers on Wednesday, Oilers on Thursday and Avalanche on Saturday. Andersen should be penciled in to start two of those tough games.