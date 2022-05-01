Andersen (undisclosed) won't be available for Monday's Game 1 versus the Bruins, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Andersen skated on his own Sunday, which is a step in the right direction, but he'll presumably need to practice with the team before making his postseason debut. With Andersen on the shelf, look for Antti Raanta or Pyotr Kochetkov to get the start in goal in Game 1.