Andersen turned aside 21 of 22 shots in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.

After allowing four goals on 12 shots before being pulled Sunday, this was an ideal bounce back contest for Andersen. He was beaten by Jack Hughes early in the first period, but he was flawless after that. Andersen has a 4-0 record, 1.80 GAA and .930 save percentage in five outings this year.