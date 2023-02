Andersen is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has a 14-4-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He's won his last three starts while posting a 1.33 GAA and a .959 save percentage over that span. Anaheim has the 32nd-ranked offense with 2.47 goals per game in 2022-23.