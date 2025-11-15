Andersen (concussion) is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen didn't dress in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver after being pulled from Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Washington by the concussion spotter. The 36-year-old netminder has a 5-4-0 record, 3.00 GAA and .892 save percentage in nine outings this year. Edmonton has been a mixed bag with an 8-7-4 record and 3.05 goals per game, but Zach Hyman (wrist) will make his season debut against the Hurricanes on Saturday.