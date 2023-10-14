Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Saturday's road game versus the Kings.

Andersen made 27 saves in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa to begin the 2023-24 campaign. The 34-year-old netminder posted a 21-11-1 record last season with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 34 appearances.