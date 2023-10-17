Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will guard the road net Tuesday against the Sharks.
Andersen has won his previous two starts this season despite allowing eight goals on 60 shots. San Jose has scored just two goals through two games this campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Holds on for shootout win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Set to play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starts season with a win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting Opening Night•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Signs two-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Can't prevent sweep•