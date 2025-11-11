Andersen will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Capitals, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen hasn't been at the top of his game lately, registering a 2-3-0 record, 3.39 GAA and .889 save percentage across his last five appearances. The Capitals have lost back-to-back contests and six of their last seven, so this could be a favorable matchup for Andersen. Washington also ranks 22nd in the NHL with 2.80 goals per game in 2025-26.