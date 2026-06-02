Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Set to start in Game 1

Andersen will be between the home pipes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Andersen has been phenomenal throughout the postseason -- he's allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 13 games during the Hurricanes' run through the Eastern Conference bracket. The veteran netminder will have his toughest test yet, however, as the Golden Knights rank second in playoff scoring with 3.63 goals per game. The Hurricanes have been good at limiting shots against per game, though, with an average of 22.3 being tied for first in the 2026 postseason. Neither team is missing any players due to injury heading into Game 1 on Tuesday, which only adds to the intrigue of this series.