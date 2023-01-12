Andersen (lower body) is slated to start in Thursday's road game against Columbus.

Andersen will play in net for the first time since Nov. 6. He has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and .891 save percentage in eight games this season. Before the injury, Andersen had won two of his last three outings while stopping 59 of 67 shots. Columbus has the 30th-ranked offense with 2.55 goals per game.