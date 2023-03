Andersen is slated to guard the road crease against Detroit on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Andersen lost his last two outings, although he allowed just five goals on 54 shots in that span. He has a 19-8-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 appearances this season. The Red Wings rank 24th offensively with 2.92 goals per game in 2022-23.