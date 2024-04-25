Andersen is expected to start on the road against the Islanders in Game 3 on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Andersen won the first two outings of the first-round series while stopping 42 of 46 shots (.913 save percentage). He was fantastic in the regular season, posting a 13-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .932 save percentage in 16 appearances. The Islanders weren't particularly strong offensively during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing 22nd with 2.99 goals per contest, so Andersen should generally have the advantage over them.