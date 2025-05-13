Andersen made 19 saves Monday in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Jakob Chychrun ended his playoff shutout streak in the third period at 123 minutes and 24 seconds, but Andersen was stout once again and Carolina never trailed in the contest. The 35-year-old netminder has yet to allow more than three goals in an outing this postseason, and he'll take a 1.41 GAA and .935 save percentage through eight games into Game 5 on Thursday as the 'Canes look to punch their tickets to the Eastern Conference Finals.