Andersen made 25 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Jesper Bratt banged home a rebound less than four minutes into the first period to give the Devils a 1-0 lead, but Andersen shut the door the rest of the way. The 35-year-old netminder has had a brilliant start to Carolina's playoff run, allowing two goals on 50 shots in two straight wins. Andersen will look to keep rolling in Game 3 on Friday as the series shifts to New Jersey.