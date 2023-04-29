Andersen made 33 saves in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

Annti Raanta got the nod in the first five games of the series, but after he posted a 2.98 GAA and .894 save percentage in his last four starts, Andersen saw his first action since April 13 and he responded with a strong performance to send his team into the second round. Coach Rod Brind'Amour could now have a tough choice to make in net, but he'll have a few days to think about it as the Hurricanes await the winner of the Devils-Rangers series.