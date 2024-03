Andersen stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 7-2 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

Andersen didn't have to do much behind Carolina's seven-goal outburst but he was solid again Sunday, winning his fourth-straight game since returning from IR -- the 34-year-old netminder has held opponents to two goals or fewer in each outing. Overall, Andersen is 8-1-0 this year with a .917 save percentage and 2.17 GAA this season. While he continues to split time with Pyotr Kochetkov in net, Andersen could be playing his way back into a clear starting job down the stretch.